Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $113,700.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

