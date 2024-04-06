Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CTO Sells $1,980,000.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rumble Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Rumble’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

