Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $791,468.10 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $791,468.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,498,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $2,230,235.64.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $33.90 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after purchasing an additional 917,389 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

