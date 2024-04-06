Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 2,425 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of SI-BONE
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in SI-BONE by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 576,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $15,254,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $4,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
