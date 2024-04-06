Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 2,425 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in SI-BONE by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 576,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $15,254,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $4,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.