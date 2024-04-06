Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

