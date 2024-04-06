Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Sells $8,203,600.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $222.90 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -301.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

