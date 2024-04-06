Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

