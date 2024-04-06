Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IDN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.78. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

