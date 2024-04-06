Intellinetics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics Price Performance

Shares of INLX stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.32. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellinetics

Intellinetics ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.