Intel’s (INTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17,628.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.