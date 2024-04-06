International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

IGT stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

