Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & The Competition Critical Survey

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Intuitive Machines
|78.98%
|-2.04%
|-3.92%
|Intuitive Machines Competitors
|-193.25%
|-26.00%
|-16.61%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intuitive Machines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Intuitive Machines
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Intuitive Machines Competitors
|76
|625
|680
|22
|2.46
Risk and Volatility
Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Intuitive Machines
|$79.52 million
|$62.80 million
|2.23
|Intuitive Machines Competitors
|$5.39 billion
|$422.39 million
|16.93
Intuitive Machines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Intuitive Machines beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.