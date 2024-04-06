Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & The Competition Critical Survey

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -193.25% -26.00% -16.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intuitive Machines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 625 680 22 2.46

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.92%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its competitors.

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.23 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.39 billion $422.39 million 16.93

Intuitive Machines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

