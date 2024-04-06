Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.91

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $94.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 845 shares traded.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Further Reading
