Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.91

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $94.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 845 shares traded.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

