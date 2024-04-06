Investors Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 346,494 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 219,570 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of SQQQ opened at $10.74 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
