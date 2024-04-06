Investors Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 346,494 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 219,570 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ opened at $10.74 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.