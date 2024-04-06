Investors Buy High Volume of Synchrony Financial Put Options (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,830 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,797 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

SYF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.