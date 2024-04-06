Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 365.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

