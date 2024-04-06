iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 242.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

TLH opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

