iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

