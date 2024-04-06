iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

