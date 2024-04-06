iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

