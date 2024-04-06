iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

