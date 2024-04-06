iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,224 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $26.55 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.