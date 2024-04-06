iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,009,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period.

LEMB stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

