iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.40

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 137845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

