iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 30,327 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 2,743 put options.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

