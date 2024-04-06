JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Down 0.4 %

JD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

