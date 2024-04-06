JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.50

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.52). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 546,075 shares.
JKX Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.
About JKX Oil & Gas
JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JKX Oil & Gas
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.