JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.