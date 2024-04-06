JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

