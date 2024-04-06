Ken Gilmartin Acquires 278,178 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 278,178 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £358,849.62 ($450,476.55).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,812 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £6,404.16 ($8,039.37).

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.7 %

WG opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The stock has a market cap of £895.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

