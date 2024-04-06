KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

