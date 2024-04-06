Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KRP opened at $16.13 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.96%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.