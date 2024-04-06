Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

KIM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

