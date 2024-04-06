Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

