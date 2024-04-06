Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $57.45

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $59.24. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 35,247 shares.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 802,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

