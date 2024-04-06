Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. Barclays increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 846.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

