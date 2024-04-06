Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 352.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $4,860,250.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,924,711 in the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $36.40 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

