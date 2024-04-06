Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 352.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $36.40 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,193,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 881,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,762,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,193,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,762,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,051 shares of company stock worth $19,924,711 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

