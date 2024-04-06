Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.1 %

LW stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.