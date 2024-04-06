Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lazard by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Lazard by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lazard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lazard by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

