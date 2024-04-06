Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,075 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDT opened at $24.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.