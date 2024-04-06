Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.