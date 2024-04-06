Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after buying an additional 127,214 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.