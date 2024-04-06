Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,126 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,953,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
