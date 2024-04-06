Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $252.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.60. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

