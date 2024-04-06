Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

