Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

