Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

