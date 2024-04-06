Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $343,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,164.5% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 59,958 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 85,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

