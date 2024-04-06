Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $136.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

